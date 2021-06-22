LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 33,622 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after acquiring an additional 559,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.