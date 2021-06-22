LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

