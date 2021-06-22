LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $209.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.50. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

