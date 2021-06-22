LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,483 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

