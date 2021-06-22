LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,051 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,096,000 after buying an additional 7,459,134 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

WFC stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

