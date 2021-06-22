LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,882 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.18 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

