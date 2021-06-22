Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 5.3%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 65,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,313,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,850,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,984,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,974,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,782,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

