LunchMoney (LMY) Reaches Market Cap of $255,226.62

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $255,226.62 and $556.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.06 or 0.00627861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00076096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,254.20 or 0.06970041 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

