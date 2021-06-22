Lundin Mining (LUN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/21/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

6/9/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.25 to C$17.00.

5/11/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$13.70 to C$13.30. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.50.

4/27/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

LUN stock traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.61 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Lundin Mining Co alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 over the last three months.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.