Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 130,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.