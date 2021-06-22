Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 446,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,399. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

