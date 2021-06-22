Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 446,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

