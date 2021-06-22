Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 446,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,399. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.89. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

