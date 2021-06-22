Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

LUNMF stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 446,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,399. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.89. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

