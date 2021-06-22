Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of LUNMF traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 446,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

