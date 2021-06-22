Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.13.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,602. The stock has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.61 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

