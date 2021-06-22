Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.13.

LUN stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,602. The stock has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.82. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.61 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Insiders have sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 in the last three months.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

