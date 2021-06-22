Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target decreased by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded up C$0.34 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,602. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.61 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

