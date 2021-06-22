Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.13.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.61. 2,303,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,602. The firm has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.61 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Insiders sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

