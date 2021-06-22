Lunyr (LUN) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $254,838.00 and $18,244.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00020221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00626265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,307.64 or 0.07137697 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.