Lympo Price Reaches $0.0083 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $767,001.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.06 or 0.00627861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00076096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,254.20 or 0.06970041 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

