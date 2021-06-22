LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $256,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

