Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Director C Ann Merrifield Acquires 3,500 Shares

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Director C Ann Merrifield purchased 3,500 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,395. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. 105,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,766. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $16.50.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.
About Lyra Therapeutics
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
