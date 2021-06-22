Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Director C Ann Merrifield Acquires 3,500 Shares

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Director C Ann Merrifield purchased 3,500 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,395. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. 105,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,766. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $16.50.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 815,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 427,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 9,858.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 189,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.