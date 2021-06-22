Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,883 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $472,000.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $72,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MGU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,229. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

