MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading 4.7% Higher

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 33,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 817,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,339 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,416,000 after buying an additional 887,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in MacroGenics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 757,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 558,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.