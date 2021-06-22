Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.63. Maiden shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 349,125 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $306.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 14,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.75. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Maiden by 18.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 169,692 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maiden by 66.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.