Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 1,275 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

ATVI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,986. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

