Maker (MKR) Price Down 21.7% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,435.89 or 0.07167444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $212.53 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00638737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00078170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038855 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,423 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

