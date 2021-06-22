Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.04. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 26,367 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 3.07.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

