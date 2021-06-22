Maple (MPL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $320,574.00

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $7.33 or 0.00022471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $320,574.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maple

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

