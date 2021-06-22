Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 154.75 ($2.02). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 152.75 ($2.00), with a volume of 8,743,450 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKS shares. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.30 ($2.24).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.85. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

