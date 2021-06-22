Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.85. 21,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,344. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

