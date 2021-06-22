Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $31,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of MRVL opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

