Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,394,061 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,394,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.31% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $131,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

