Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 812,760 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 212.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,760 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.97% of Ashland Global worth $106,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

