Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 88,525 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.09% of Athene worth $105,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Athene by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,600 shares of company stock worth $4,256,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.75.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.