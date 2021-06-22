Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 19,539 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.66% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $123,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

NYSE:THG opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.90. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

