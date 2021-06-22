Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 541,548 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 541,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 8.00% of Ferro worth $111,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ferro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ferro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ferro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

