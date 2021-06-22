Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 9,165 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.95% of Evergy worth $129,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,707,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Evergy by 16,759.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 879,353 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,202,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,614,000 after buying an additional 601,468 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.98. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.