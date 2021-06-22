Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288,939 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.62% of Cincinnati Financial worth $103,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 283,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after buying an additional 145,262 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 228,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CINF opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

