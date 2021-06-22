Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.76% of Silicon Laboratories worth $110,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.48. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.