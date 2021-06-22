Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $107.42 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,710 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.24% of Constellation Brands worth $107,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $225.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

