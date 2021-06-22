Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $113.93 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.28% of Albertsons Companies worth $113,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 258,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

