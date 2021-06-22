Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $118.08 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.33% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $118,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock opened at $547.00 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $409.17 and a 1-year high of $568.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total value of $2,393,885.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,193 shares of company stock worth $45,142,651. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.