Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $126.18 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.49% of SVB Financial Group worth $126,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $553.47 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.