Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $126.87 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.24% of MetLife worth $126,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

MET stock opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

