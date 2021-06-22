Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $127.04 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.23% of Humana worth $127,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $435.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

