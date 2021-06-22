Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $129.06 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287,119 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.43% of Welltower worth $129,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.05.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.