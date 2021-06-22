Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $136.55 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,284 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.73% of Coupa Software worth $136,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $301,131.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,575 shares in the company, valued at $410,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,864 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,677. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUP stock opened at $240.71 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

