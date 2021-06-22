Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 107,428 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.95% of WestRock worth $132,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,964,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in WestRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in WestRock by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 176,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.82.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

